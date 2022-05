Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital) | $12 | Amazon



I mean, you knew we had to find something like this, right? What a treat that the Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital) happens to be 31% off right now! Don’t sleep on this $12 deal, or you’ll risk getting stabbed through the bottom of a bunk bed by a vengeful psychotic mother.