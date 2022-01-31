T-Fal Nonstick 10" x 15" Roaster With Rack | $10 | Macy’s



I’m not sure why roasting entire turkeys or chickens isn’t a more frequent part of life. Apart from like, the effort and the expense, of course. But if we all had this T-Fal n onstick 10" x 15" roaster with rack, which is currently down to $10 at Macy’s, maybe we’d do a little less takeout and a little more feasting like we’re medieval fantasy characters on the reg. Even if you wait the whole year to cook up a plump, juicy bird, you won’t find a better deal on the right pan for it than the one that’s 83% off right now. Did I mention it’s dishwasher-safe but also easy to clean by hand? And that you don’t need to put the rack in it, and therefore can make lasagnas and other things that require a deep, sturdy pan? No? Well, now I am. Go ahead, live a little.