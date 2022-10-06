Drink Coasters w/ Holder | $14 | Amazon



Larry David instilled in us all to respect wood. Never set your drink down on a table directly be it pine, walnut, or oak. All wood is to be respected. It’s very simple to just stick a coaster underneath it. And you know what? Coasters can add a bit of charm to your living space. Take this set of eight coasters. Made from a rustic round slate, you can even write on these with chalk to add your own touch. They come wit h a holder so you’ll always know where they are and can grab one easily before setting your drink down on the coffee table, raw. The set is only $14 too.