Up to 50% Off Jabra | Amazon



Alright, here’s the real truth: I’m an absolute shill for Jabra’s Bluetooth products because I’ve used them for years, and I love them. Jabra is the perfect mid-range price point for a hi-fi baby like me. These options are all up to 50% off today, meaning you can get a high quality pa ir of noise cancelling headphones for $60. If I didn’t already own them, I’d buy more. And I’m still tempted. These things are comfy as, and each model comes with top-of-the-line specs like super long battery life and great mics for phone calls. The Jabra app makes it easy to change the levels on your headphones depending on whether you’re listening to music or a podcast, and you can use it to stream wave sounds right into your ears. Check out the entire sale here.