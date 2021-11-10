New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $43 | Best Buy



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is the latest 2D sidescroller we’ve gotten in the Mario series. While this is arguably one of the best local multiplayer options available now and certainly one of those “must have” games on the Switch, the series just gets under my skin. Not for the game itself—just that they still feel the need to tack “New” on there. It goes back to the “original” New Super Mario Bros. that released for the Nintendo DS in 2006. It was Mario’s return to form following his jump to 3D and departure from 2D in 1990. But here we are 15 years later, nearly the same amount of time from New Super Mario Bros. as it was from Super Mario World, and we still have “New” in the title. Words are supposed to mean things. Luckily, this has no effect on gameplay which I must reiterate does kick ass. You can pick up a copy for only $43.

