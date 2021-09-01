LifePro PowerUp Adjustable Dumbbells Set | $170 | StackSocial



Not everyone has room for a full dumbbell rack in their home—let along a full gym. That doesn’t have to stop you though from getting a full workout in at your house or apartment. This adaptable dumbbell set can be adjusted between 2.5 lbs and 15 lbs. Work your way up by gradually increasing to heavier weight all with a dumbbell set which takes up barely any space at all. You can get your own set from StackSocial for 24% off.