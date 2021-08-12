AIR PIX: Pocket-Sized Flying Camera | $125 | StackSocia | Use code: KJD10SAVE

Selfie-sticks started garnering popularity in the early 2010s, but I’m here to tell you that fad is dead. Gone. A relic of the past. You really wanna carry a stick around in your pocket? No more. Now is the era of drones in your pocket. This baby can fly in front of you and take your selfies. Control it with an app on your phone or even put it in Gesture Mode to command this plastic bird with hand signals as if you’re some kind of tech druid. You can get your own AIR PIX pocket-sized flying camera for only $125 when you use the code KJD10SAVE at checkout.