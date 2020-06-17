Ditch the Broom and Make Your Floors Shine With One of These Vacuums

Graphic : Oliver Hale ( Unsplash )

Whether you’re hoovering up after pets or family members, one thing is clear—every household needs a vacuum cleaner. There’s really no faffing about here, unless you want to take a lint roller to every flat surface in your home, and you’ve got better things to do with your time.

Vacuum cleaners are a modern staple, which means there’s a huge variety in what one can offer you depending on your needs. Whether you’re an industrial user or someone who just needs to keep your studio tidy, there’ll be something on the market for you.

We’ve done the work of picking out the best vacuum cleaners out there right now, and these are our favorites.



Best For Pet Owners

If you’ve got a dog or cat rampaging around the home, then you likely know every pet parent’s well-documented pain of trying to clean up every bit of hair they shed. Enter: the BISSELL Cleanview 2252 pet vacuum cleaner. This BISSELL model boasts a triple action brush as well as a special pet hair corner tool to make picking up after your furry friend less of a struggle.

On top of that, for every Pet range purchase from BISSELL results, the company donates $10 to a pet foundation so you can support a good cause at the same time. A quick note: they’ll only donate the $10 once you’ve “activated” your vacuum via this page.



The Automated Option

The iRobot Roomba 675 r obot v acuum is for anyone who just hasn’t got the time to spring clean. This iRobot model has Dirt Detect sensors which help it figure out how long to spend whizzing around different parts of your home, and it can even grab large debris. For those who want to make sure that their little helper is staying on task, the Roomba also has Alexa and Google Assistant functionality built-in. You can control it from anywhere, and schedule specific cleaning sessions at your convenience.

The Cordless Choice

For maximum convenience when cleaning, you should definitely get a cordless vacuum. The Hikeren cordless stick v acuum has a rechargeable lithium battery and 180-degree swivels for maximum maneuverability. Because it’s cordless, you can detach its various components easily and use it pretty much anywhere depending on the size of the area you need to clean.



From windowsills to washrooms, you can take this vacuum anywhere without worrying about tripping over some tricky cables.

The Handheld Pick

The Black & Decker h andheld dustbuster is the perfect pick for those needing power in a tiny package. It’ s lightweight and uses Smart Charge Technology to make it energy-efficient , holding a charge for up to 18 months. On top of that, this handheld model also has a translucent dirt bowl which lets you know when it’s filling up, along with a slim nozzle that rotates and can be removed so that you never have to worry about it getting clogged.



The Budget-Friendly Choice

Trying to save money? You’ll be pleased to know that you can still get a high-performance vacuum at a decent price. I like the Bissell Featherweight 2033 s tick v ac for packing a stick vacuum, a handle vacuum, and a stair vacuum all in one. It’s got a crevice tool to help you navigate around hard-to-reach places in your home, and a special nozzle to get stairs spick and span. Oh, and it’s easy to assemble and works hard on all surfaces in addition to carpet.



