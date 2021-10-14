Hocus Pocus 2 Coven Crew Collection |$72 | Ulta | Use Code 971765



Now is the time for everyone to get in touch with their inner magic. What better way to do that than by conjuring a bewitching look with some gorgeous makeup. This Hocus Pocus Coven Crew Collection from ColourPop is the second time the company has covered the beloved Disney film, and this one is so much better. Until October 23, take 20% off the whole spooky bundle with the code 971765.

There are 9 pieces to create a wonderful witchy image that would make the Sanderson Sisters proud. I have this collection, and all I can say is this platter blows the last out of the water. There are 12 highly pigmented pressed powder shadows in mattes and metallics. The color story is versatile enough to be used any time of year, not just during the haunting hours. The 3 Super Shock Shadows add a beautiful accent to anything from the palette. The Spider Face Stamp gives a nice nod to Sarah Sanderson and her love of the arachnids. There are also 3 Fresh Kiss Lip Crèmes in enchanting colors from black to beige. But for me, the crowning glory of this collab is the Binx “ I Shall Always Be With You” m irror. That alone was the reason I wanted this. You won’t be disappointed. Let this collection keep you young and beautiful forever.

