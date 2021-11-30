Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection (Xbox) | $20 | Amazon

I’m constantly sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $20 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of old er games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $20 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.



This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/30/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 11/30/2021.