Crate training a dog is important . It can give them a safe place to retreat to and sleep as well as just help ensure that when you’re not home, your animal isn’t getting into any funny business. Ho wever, crates aren’t the most aesthetically pleasing addition to your living room. This dog cr ate from Ecoflex changes that. It’s made from a plastic-wood polymer in a gray-tan tone to match the rest of your home. It can even double as an end table. It’s e asy to assemble and can house dogs up to 50lbs. Right now, Amazon has it discounted by 18%.