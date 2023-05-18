We’re psyched for this Discover Samsung event, running for just a few days more. This sale includes Flash Sales, 24-Hour Sales, and some weeklong delights, like this Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum, that’s $300 down from $500. This lightweight, multi-surface wonder converts to a handheld for narrow or high surfaces.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum | $300 | 25% Off | Samsung

Because the Samsung Jet 75 has a Turbo Brush and intense suction that works on many surfaces, this is great for families with pets. It’s also important to note the 5-Layer HEPA Filtration for this reason; it filters dander, pollen, and other allergens with ease. A nice cordless stick vacuum is a small investment for a super-clean home year-round—not just for spring cleaning!