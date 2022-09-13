Discover Samsung | Samsung



Samsung has been wowing with these appliances lately—the type of appliances you don’t think you’ll spring for, but you absolutely can and absolutely should. You especially can and should because many of these are on sale right now—and below, you’ll find the best-of up to 45 % off. It’s all about life improvement , you know?

You know what’s grown up as heck? Caring for your clothes. This Bespoke Airdresser steams, sanitizes , and keeps your clothes fresh. Just plug in, connect the app, and preserve your precious delicates for years to come. Saves you money and keeps you from fast fashion solutions!

A nice stove! Who knew ovens can be smart! Use the app to preheat and keep an eye on your simmering food. Plus the nifty convection oven whips air around and roasts more evenly. Plus this thing is big—and can accommodate multiple dishes in the oven at once.



The convection oven’s gas range cousin is also on sale! This beauty’s seamless stovetop allows for quick movements while cooking, and a griddle top allows for pancakes and burgers indoors. Order up!

Hmm, an ordinary oven? Psych—this one air fries too! The Air Fry mode crisps and crunches your favorite foods without much oil at all—and no need for a separate air fryer, when your oven does exactly the same! Please also note the 3300W Rapid Boil element. A watched pot indeed does boil here.

A chic little darling with a gas top, a griddle, and the air fry setting . Best of everything here! Though a bit more compact than the 6.3' capacity, this can still fit a whole turkey. Thanksgiving is saved!