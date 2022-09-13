Discover Samsung | Samsung
Samsung has been wowing with these appliances lately—the type of appliances you don’t think you’ll spring for, but you absolutely can and absolutely should. You especially can and should because many of these are on sale right now—and below, you’ll find the best-of up to 45% off. It’s all about life improvement, you know?
Bespoke AirDresser Clothing Care System | $999 | 37% Off
You know what’s grown up as heck? Caring for your clothes. This Bespoke Airdresser steams, sanitizes, and keeps your clothes fresh. Just plug in, connect the app, and preserve your precious delicates for years to come. Saves you money and keeps you from fast fashion solutions!
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Convection in Stainless Steel | $899 | 40% Off
75” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) |
QLED creates its picture by utilizing a grid of quantum mini LEDs which allow for ultra-precise and breathtaking color. See your favorite shows and movies upscaled to 4K resolution with the AI-based processor. Gamers will be happy to know that the display is capable of 4K at up to 120Hz so you can make the most out of your Xbox Series X or PS5.
A nice stove! Who knew ovens can be smart! Use the app to preheat and keep an eye on your simmering food. Plus the nifty convection oven whips air around and roasts more evenly. Plus this thing is big—and can accommodate multiple dishes in the oven at once.
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection in Stainless Steel | $1099 | 38% Off
The convection oven’s gas range cousin is also on sale! This beauty’s seamless stovetop allows for quick movements while cooking, and a griddle top allows for pancakes and burgers indoors. Order up!
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel | $1100 | 45% Off
Hmm, an ordinary oven? Psych—this one air fries too! The Air Fry mode crisps and crunches your favorite foods without much oil at all—and no need for a separate air fryer, when your oven does exactly the same! Please also note the 3300W Rapid Boil element. A watched pot indeed does boil here.
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel | $1300 | 37% Off
A chic little darling with a gas top, a griddle, and the air fry setting. Best of everything here! Though a bit more compact than the 6.3' capacity, this can still fit a whole turkey. Thanksgiving is saved!