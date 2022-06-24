Discover Samsung Summer Sales Event | Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra + Free Galaxy Buds Pro + $100 Credit | $1,100 | Samsung

The Samsung Discover sales event continues onward. Every day this week, there will be new products within their lineup with significant discounts or even free gifts included. Today one of the highlights is a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro when you purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This large 14.6" screen is a super clear OLED. Comes with a dual front camera for standard or ultra-wide footage in 4K. It also supports the S Pen to help you unleash your creative side simulating a pen-on-paper experience. The S Pen is not included, but the deal does also throw in $100 in Samsung credit to be put toward accessories. The S Pen certainly would not be a bad choice here.