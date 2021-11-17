DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set | $40 | Amazon



Your collection of sockets has been dwindling, and everybody knows. You haven’t told anyone that every time you need a 1/2-inch socket, you’ve had to make a 13 mm one work, instead. Look, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Everyone knows possession of 1/4-to-3/8 socket adapters is transitive at best; it’s not your fault! These things happen, but lucky you, DeWalt is knocking $40 off their normally-$127, 142-piece mechanic toolkit and socket set!

This hardshell-bound case comes with, among other things, two ratcheting socket wrenches, ten wrenches, twelve hex keys, and 38 SAE and Metric 6-pt sockets, and much more. And do those sockets have knurled beauty rings for easy hand-tightening? You bet your bolts they do, bucko.