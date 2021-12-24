Crave Naturals Flex Detangling Brush | $10 | Amazon



Whether you like square or round hairbrushes, Crave Naturals has you covered. These detangling brushes are made with super flexible bristles designed to gently work through knots without yanking out big chunks of hair. My boyfriend and I both have long, thick hair , and we use these brushes so that our bathroom floor isn’t constantly covered in masses of fallen hair. Even for curly folks, these hairbrushes won’t mess up your curl pattern whether you’re brushing wet or dry. Take $5 off at Amazon today.