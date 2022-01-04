Darksiders III (Nintendo Switch) | $15 | Amazon



This post-apocal yptic open world will take you all the way from the height of the heavens to the depths of hell to dish out damage to the seven deadly sins themselves. You take on the role of Fury, a mage seeking to restore the balance between good and evil with her whip and magic. She seeks out balance the way we here seek out deals, and this here certainly is one. $25 off on the Nintendo Switch for this THQ Nordic game, bringing the price down to just $15.