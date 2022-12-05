We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments 2022 | Amazon

Along with the garland, lights, and tinsel, why not hang a dang Super Nintendo from your Christmas Tree this year? Show love to all your favorite shows, movies, and video games with some pretty cool holiday tree ornaments from Hallmark. They make a wonderful gift for anyone who is a fan of, well, anything or just a nice treat to yourself during the holiday season because you earned it.

Everyone’s favorite 90s sitcom has been immortalized on this tiny era -appropriate CRT TV ornament. Press the button to see the screen light up and hear dialogue from the show.

This iconic character from the Harry Potter books and movies is now a holiday ornament. The face even animates and can recite several lines assigning you to either Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff.

The breakout Star Wars character of the last few years, Grogu , better known by his given name by the internet, “Baby Yoda” is indeed an ornament as well. Hang him from your tree to keep him safe from the Empire.

My personal favorite on the list, this tiny replica of a SNES console has two little controllers, a game cartridge for Super Mario World, and will even light up and play music from the game.

Staying on brand with Nintendo, this ornament of our favorite red-capped mustachioed friend has him posing as he does on the promotional artwork for Super Mario Brothers 3 donning the iconic Raccoon powerup .

Hey, Mario can’t get all the attention. This mini replica of the classic 16-bit gaming console features Sonic— the blue blur himself—and can play the iconic “SEGA” startup sound as well as music from Sonic the Hedgehog.

Collect mini VHS cassette tape ornaments of classic Disney movies like The Little Mermaid. This retro video cassette box looks just like the original with the exception of one tower in particular changed. Hmm ... I wonder why they felt the need to do that.

Celebrate Christmas with one of the dads to define the holiday—Clark Griswold. Press the button to hear famous lines from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Animal may very well be in the running for Best Muppet and now he’s his very own ornament—appropriately w ielding a pair of candy canes instead of drumsticks to jingle bell rock out with.

Jerry may not want to be a pirate, but now his shirt gets to be an ornament instead. The Puffy Shirt from the classic episode of the same name can be hung from your tree if no one wants to wear it.