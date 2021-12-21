Johar Furniture X Calibur Coffee Table | $70 | Target



If you’ve seen that poster for the new Robert Eggers movie and thought “Yeah, I could live in that,” I’m here to help you get started. This Johar Furniture X Calibur Coffee Table is just $70 at Target, which is 50% off its usual price. Its rustic minimalism just screams “Viking” to me, and it may do the same to you. That said, if you’re not looking to turn your living room into some kind of ancient Norse den, let me assure you that this is not the only aesthetic the table provides. It’s j ust the funniest one. For real, though, with its birch shelves and white body, it’ll go with pretty much any decor you have already. It may fight your IKEA furniture when the lights are off, but that’s to be expected.