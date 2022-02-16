Death Stranding Director’s Cut | $ 37 | Amazon

Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2019, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box-moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sound like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? The d irector’s c ut adds advanced combat, more character actions, and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges. There are also new weapons, vehicles, enemy types, and a whole set of new locations to explore such as the firing range and racetrack. The storyline is extended through new missions in this expanded area.

