So you’ve stocked up on sheets at last week’s Bed Bath & Beyond sale ... now what? You’ve got money to spend and a long winter ahead of you. Thankfully, this week’s Sleep Event has a lot of great items that aren’t sheets, comforters, or big fluffy blankets, but still help you curate a tranquil at-home space.

Clean home, clean sheets, and clean air. This HEPA filter air purifier by Shark works as a fan, but also can spit purified heat back out at you too. This baby is an all-seasons wonder with an oscillating reach of up to 500 square feet!

Lush, natural sounds fill the air as you doze off to oceans, rain, or a summer night. Set the sleep timer and snooze to soothing sounds no matter where you lay your head—the portable design uses AA batteries.

If your aesthetic goal is “luxury hotel, but it’s my house,” this chic white-wood towel warmer will do the trick. In just about 15 minutes, this basket-esque contraption warms towels to about 120 degrees and accommodates two large bath towels.

This double-sided bath tray is the one-way ticket to bath comfort. One side is completely flat, the other has slots for a book and a glass or candle. Drop a lavender scented bath bomb in the bath and kick back.

I am begging you not to go to bed with wet hair. This Revlon brush styles and dries your hair at the same time—good for a quick refresh after your morning shower, great for drying your bedtime hair quickly and smoothly.

And finally, the pinnacle of cozy: a waffle robe. There are two colorways included in the sale: classic white, and this dusty “lunar rock.” It’s GOTS certified ( Global Organic Textile Standard)! Buy a size up fro maximum lounging.