Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $60 | Best Buy

Barring any further delays (knock on wood), Cyberpunk 2077 will launch November 19, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game is also set to hit the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but don’t fret—you can pre-order a copy for the current generation consoles now and get a free upgrade once you have the new boxes on your entertainment stand.



Cyberpunk 2077 presents a beautiful open-world locale dubbed Night City, and it’s here you’ll explore life’s dainties and nasties alike under the dystopian backdrop of a cybernetic shift in human consciousness. Here’s how you’re being swooned to stamp your ticket early.

Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Order Bonuses

Image : CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has some of the best standard edition pre-order freebies we’ve seen in a long time. You’re in for both digital and physical treats should you pledge to play it early.



Digital Bonuses:

Game soundtrack

Art booklet

Wallpapers

Physical Bonuses

World Compendium

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

Where to Buy Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Best Buy is one of the best places to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077. While it’s currently $10 more expensive than on Amazon, My Best Buy members get the same pre-order bonuses on top of a $10 reward certificate and a special Steelbook case, a $20 value.



GameStop is throwing in a SAMURAI medallion for its part. The only catch is you’ll need to sign up for GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards program.

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

Image : CD Projekt Red

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition is sold out everywhere. There’s a chance you might be able to find it back in stock before launch, however, and we’ll update this post if that happens. Here’s everything you’d look forward to if you’re lucky enough to get an order in:



Collector’s Edition box

Case with game discs

Collectible SteelBook

25 cm / 10-inch statue depicting V — the game’s protagonist — in action

Hardcover art book

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD idence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Sticker bomb set

Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox One X

Image : CD Projekt Red

Microsoft and CD Projekt teamed up to launch one of the coolest limited edition Xbox One consoles we’ve seen to date. For $400, you’re looking at a specially designed 1TB Xbox One X (at this point, you can’t NOT play this game in 4K), complete with a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, a voucher for its first expansion, and a limited edition controller in silver and black with red accents.



The console is ... interesting, to say the absolute least. I love the rusty old electronics feel, but I can’t help but think back to all those Xbox One VCR memes. But that’s just what we see on the surface. Things could look much more interesting once it’s nestled safely under your entertainment stand. The console glows in the dark, and it shifts color based on where you’re sitting and how the light hits it, all to commemorate the grand opening of Night City.

Like the Collector’s Edition of the game, this special edition bundle is sold out pretty much everywhere as of writing, but third-party Amazon sellers are accepting orders if you don’t mind a steep upcharge.

Cyberpunk 2077 Accessories and Extras

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you couldn’t score the bundle above, you’ll be glad to know you can fake the funk a bit and grab the special Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller separately. Sporting its own unique symbolism to match main character Johnny Silverhand’s (or as I like to call him, Keanu Prime) half-human, half-cyborg makeup, it actually ships immediately via Amazon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is bound to be a huge game—at least 80GB last we checked. If you need more hard drive space to manage, this $92 2TB Seagate Game Drive is dressed for the occasion.

Immerse yourself with a specially designed pair of SteelSeries Arctis 1. They’re designed for PlayStation 4, but you can also use them on Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

If you’re the studious type, you can learn more about your new digital dwellings ahead of time with The World of Cyberpunk 2077, a hardcover tour guide of the game’s fictional setting Night City.

Learn how to play the game with official guides up for pre-order, too.

And you may as well give some of these little guys a new home, just because.

