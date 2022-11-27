We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Black Friday may have passed but you can still save big with Cyber Sunday and Cyber Monday. These two days, you’ll be able to save on just about every line of product that Best Buy carries from kitchen appliances to computer accessories, to TVs and more. Shop for your loved ones this holiday season or treat yourself to something new.



LG’s NanoCell tech is able to achieve incredibly vivid colors with deep blacks. And with its new user interface, webOS 22, you’ll be able to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for each member of the family. Save $200 on Cyber Sunday and Monday.

This QLED TV creates its picture by utilizing a grid of quantum mini LEDs which allow for ultra-precise and breathtaking color. See your favorite shows and movies upscaled to 4K resolution with the AI-based processor. The 65" model is down $400.



Sony’s 4K Google TV has stunning visuals and works with both Google Assistant and Alexa so you can control it without having to dig through the cushions to find the remote.

These pure adaptive noise-canceling headphones block any excess external noises and calibrate your audio in real-time to give you a premium listening experience.



Make the jump to PC gaming with an Asus laptop packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of memory, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and a 1TB SSD.

This 13" touchscreen laptop can also be used as a tablet for the ultimate versatility. It’s powered by an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD.

This compact air fryer can preheat 50% faster than a conventional oven and is great for preparing meals for yourself alone with its two-quart capacity.



Set yourself u p to meet your new year’s resolution goals with a Bowflex treadmill. The 15% motorized incline is great for hill training and it comes with a free year membership to JRNY for real-time coaching.

