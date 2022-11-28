We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Westinghouse 12500 Watt Home Backup Generator | $849 | Amazon



Be it a hurricane, a big snowstorm , or something else entirely, you want to be prepared in a power outage. This Westinghouse 12,500 Watt dual-fuel home backup generator can make all the difference. It can run for up to 12 hours on its 6.6-gallon tank. It’s equipped with two GFCI 120V standard house receptacles, one transfer switch, and one RV-ready switch. It can operate via a remote start key fob and provide you with real-time updates for voltage output, frequency, and lifetime hours. For Cyber Monday, the price has been brought down to $849.

