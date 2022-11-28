Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | $45 | 55% Off | Amazon

[Extremely online voice] All the hot people have Waterpiks. The Waterpik Aquarius is 55% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday and like all good Aquariuses , is unique: a way to impress the dental hygienist. Have you been flossing? No, but the Waterpik is even better. It times your “flossing” to be sure your gums and crevices get the attention they need, with 10 modes to customize your clean. The combination of pulsing and pressure wipe away plaque and debris that cause bad breath, cavities, and the like. The slim, rotating head lets you clean even the hard-to-reach areas, plus the insides and outsides of your teeth. Anyway, Cyber Monday is here, and all the hot people have Waterpiks.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $45 at Amazon

Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.