A home theater is only as good as its sound. People put all kinds of effort and money into making sure to have a giant 85" display that can spit out HDR images in 8K, but then just settle with the built-in speakers to the TV. Don’t settle. Surround yourself with high-quality audio from all sides for the ultimate immersion. Luckily, Samsung has a number of speakers discounted for Cyber Monday that are still reduced in price.



Enjoy Dolby Atmos surround sound wirelessly without the need for HDMI cables with an 11-channel, 1-subwoofer sound system for $500 off. If that feels like overkill for you, the 3-channel system is as low as just $200.

Take advantage of higher-quality sound in a compact, sleek format. The ultra-slim Dolby Atmos wireless soundbar can be mounted right under the TV.

Take powerful, giant sound with you even out of the home. The sound towers are going for up to $400 off.