Cute Valentine's Day Cards Worth Giving to Your Kid's Class

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, parents seem to fall into one of two categories: those who make creative, elaborate Instagram-worthy Valentine’s Day cards and gifts for their child’s class, and those who run to the convenience store the night before.

Thanks to the convenience of online shopping and overnight shipping, I’d like to propose a third category: easy, pre-made Valentine’s Day cards that are a step up from the generic Disney-Paw-Patrol-Star-Wars-Superhero cards:

You Rule!

Pack of 12-Inch Wood Rulers Photo : Amazon

A ruler makes a most practical Valentine’s Day gift (as well as a party favor). Purchase a pack of 12-inch wood rulers and inscribe them with the message, “You Rule!” Doodle a few hearts for effect. The ruler will come in handy at home or in class — and each time it’s used, the recipient will think lovingly of your adorable child (let’s hope).

Cootie Catchers

Cootie Catcher Cards Photo : Amazon

These Valentine’s Day cootie catcher cards — also known as paper fortune tellers — are fun for kids to play with and share. They’re easy to fold and include silly predictions like “A turtle will call you on his shellphone.”

You Make My Heart Soar

Foam Airplanes Photo : Amazon

These Valentine’s Day cards come with foam airplanes that kids can assemble and fly around… at home, of course.

Scratch Heart

Heart-Shaped Scratch Art Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

There’s something satisfying about scratch art, when you scratch the black paper to reveal the rainbow underneath. That’s why these heart-shaped scratch art ornaments are perfect to pass out for Valentine’s Day. Each one comes with a small stylus, string and envelope, so that recipients can scratch to their heart’s delight, and hang up their art when they’re done.

V-Day Tattoos

Cupcake and Donut Tattoos Photo : Amazon

You can’t really go wrong with tattoos — which is why there are so many Valentine’s Day cards that now come with tattoos.



These shiny foil tattoos from Peaceable Kingdom are fairly gender-neutral and have a hint of sparkle.



These “sweet” cards come with adorable cupcake and donut tattoos.



And since llamas seem to be having their moment, these cartoon animal-themed Valentine’s Day cards come with llama tattoos, though some kids will have to settle for owls and flamingos.

Cute, Simple Cards

Kitties and Kisses Valentine’s Day Cards Photo : Amazon

Of course, Valentine’s Day cards don’t have to come with a treat or trinket to make them special. These Kitties and Kisses Valentine’s Day cards are adorable and simple. And these X’s and O’s cards from Paper Culture are sophisticated and beautiful — and you can even personalize them with your child’s name.

