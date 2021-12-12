Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter Rocker | $11 | Amazon



Rolling that old cutter up and down your pizza never cuts the slices evenly and you wind up with a mangled pizza. Cut like the pros with your very own Checkered Chef pizza cutter rocker. This cutter is for the heavy-duty pizza eater that needs those perfect cuts. The blade is super sharp and will cut perfectly through your pie like a hot knife on butter. Don’t worry, your blade comes with a holster for safe storage. You absolutely HATE when your toppings get pushed around by a conventional cutter, this is no longer a problem with this rocker. This isn’t only for pizza, your sandwiches and anything else you need to cut will be diced up easily. Pick up your pizza cutter rocker today for only $11.