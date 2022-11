Crua 27" Curved Gaming Monitor | $145 | Amazon

Time to demote that flat monitor you’re us i ng to a secondary display. The 27" curved monitor from Crua is a full HD display capable of up to 165Hz and is FreeSync enabled. The 1800R curvature allows you to see more content on the screen without any excessive head movement. The screen can tilt forward and back between -5° and 15° to give you the perfect viewing angle while playing games. Right now, the monitor is on sale for 20% off at Amazon.