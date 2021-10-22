Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillows (King) | $33 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillows (Queen) | $28 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Looking for some new pillows to curl up with at night? Try these Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillows, 50% off at Amazon. You can choose from King Size for just $33, or Queen Size for $28. Both are adjustable in that you can add your own shredded memory foam fill (included) to reach your desired comfort level. They stay cool all night, and despite being adjustable, the pillows are super breathable. Zip on the cover after changing the amount of fill inside, and then drift off to sleep. You deserve something comfy to snuggle up with at night, and these pillows should do the trick just fine.