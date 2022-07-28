Hover-1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter | $130 | StackSocial

I’ve never tried one of these things but have been intrigued by them since they came to market. I’m sure I would be falling constantly, but folks in YouTube videos do seem to make control ling these hoverboards look easy enough. The Hover-1 looks particularly interesting. It’s c overed in LED lights for a cool aesthetic at night . It’s also got a Bluetooth speaker built- in which means you can blast your music from right under your feet as you speed around town at a maximum of 7 mph. It’s 43% off at StackSocial so you can get one yourself for just $130 .

