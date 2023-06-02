If your patio is lacking in shade, like mine, a simple umbrella may not be cut out for the job. That’s where a canopy comes in—or, as Amazon calls this bestseller, a pop-up gazebo. This 13' x 13' canopy encircles (or en-squares?) your seating area, shading it with a gentle, gauzy embrace.

ABC Canopy 13' x 13' Pop Up Gazebo | $180 | 31% Off | Amazon

If you’re not feeling the vibe of a gazebo with curtains, you can unzip the mesh walls and let the air flow. The very top of it is ventilated, too—so even if you want to live inside the gazebo’s mesh shadow, you get some nice cool air anyway. Important to note that the roof (so to speak) blocks 99.99% of UV rays—so you’ll be sun-damage-free as you sip your little drinks. This summer bestseller is a deal at under $200 right now—let the good times roll.