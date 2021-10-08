Minecraft Java Edition | $19 | Eneba | Use code: MINECRAFTJAVAUS

Minecraft is over 10 years old, yet I only got around to playing it for the first time a few months ago. I didn’t get the appeal really until I hopped in with some friends. We all sort of split up, worked on our own projects, and then showed each other what we’d been working on. It was reminiscent of having a friend come over as a kid and showing them your toys. If you haven’t experienced this behemoth of the last decade, I implore to to at least check it out. The Java Edition is available right now for $19 at Eneba with the code MINECRAFTJAVAUS.

So what is the Java Edition? Basically it is the original version of the game. Since its release and purchase by Microsoft, a new version dubbed the Bedrock version has been released across PC, consoles, and mobile devices. While the Java version is only on PC and does not offer crossplay to the other version, it surpasses the Bedrock version when it comes to modding as well as the inclusion of a hardcore and spectator modes.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/08/2021 and updated with new information on 10/07/2021.