Cozy Up Your Home Decor With One of These Suave Couches That Won't Break the Bank

Photo : Unsplash

Look, we’re all about to spend our summers a bit more indoors than usual. Movie theaters, bars, restaurants, pools, and theme parks are all experiencing some form of closure or another and given the state of the world it looks like the months we usually spend outside more than ever are going to require us to sit tight at home more than we’re used to.



Advertisement

As such, you might as well make sure your apartment, den, home theater, or man cave is as comfortable a spot as possible. That all starts with a great couch. Whether you’re working from it or lounging on it, a great couch is the key to a comfy living space. If you’re looking to replace, upgrade, or even get one for a new place of residence, check out these stellar selections.

Super Sectionals﻿

Image : Tres Dean

Advertisement

A sectional sofa is a piece that can change a room’s entire layout in addition to providing extra space for kicking back . With its unique L-frame, it can be used to fill out a corner or provide the blocking necessary to split up a room’s layout. This Best Choice sectional sofa comes not only with a sleek faux-leather L-frame but also a spacious ottoman, making for a classic setup that will bring solid design and killer comfort to any room.



Retro Vibes﻿

Image : Tres Dean

A couch can lend just as much to a room’s vibe as it does its comfort. While elements of interior design may take pri ority in shelving, tables, and chairs, a couch can set a mood just as easily. Take this Stone & Beam Chesterfield sofa, for instance. In addition to providing comfort, it comes with killer retro vibes. This is a couch that would look just as great in your apartment as it would in the offices on an episode of Mad Men. If you’re looking to elevate the look of your living space, this is a great place to start.



Advertisement

Theatrical Flair﻿

Graphic : Tres Dean

Advertisement

Maybe a movie theater isn’t the best place to take interior design pointers for your home from. They’re not exactly the chicest spots (unless we’re talking about the Alamo Drafthouse which, by all means, take design notes from). Still, great theaters make comfort a priority, and couches should be about comfort first and foremost.

I f you primarily use your couch as a movie night hub, you might want to invest in this Best Choice convertible futon. On the couch front it’s a lowkey faux-leather design that folds out into a cozy bed setup. Additionally, couch mode features ample armrests make for a cushy couch perfect for living rooms and home theaters alike. The final touch? An armrest that doubles as a cup holder. You might have to hit up 7/11 for an Ultra Big Gulp to recreate the full theater experience, though.

Advertisement

Futon Fun﻿

Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Is it a bed? Is it a sofa? Guess what: it’s both. So often a futon’s clunky fold-out mechanism not only comes with a paper-thin mattress that leaves the sleeper feeling every ridge of the metal frame underneath but actually folds up in such uncomfortable fashion that even the sofa itself isn’t all that comfortable to sit on. The solution has arrived. This FDW s ectional s ofa functions great as a big, spacious section sofa and then folds out to form a massive padded sleeping area. It’s as big as it is cozy. Your houseguests will thank you.



Lovely Loveseats﻿

Advertisement

Graphic : Tres Dean

I believe this is what we call a “statement piece.” Kingway Furniture’s l iving r oom l oveseat is at once retro and futuristic, a wholly unique design that sets the tone for the room it’s in on its own. Featuring a subtly curved seat that functions just as well as a place to lay down for a nap or a reading session, it’s an eye-catching design available in a variety of colors. If you’re feeling something a bit more subtle you might want to go with the all-black color, but if you aren’t afraid of going for broke, the bold red and black/white colors are hard to beat.

