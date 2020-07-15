It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Cozy Up Your Home Decor With One of These Suave Couches That Won't Break the Bank

tresdean
Tres Dean
Filed to:Couches Couches Couches Which One Should I Pick
Couches Couches Couches Which One Should I PickAmazon Search
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Cozy Up Your Home Decor With One of These Suave Couches That Wont Break the Bank
Photo: Unsplash

Look, we’re all about to spend our summers a bit more indoors than usual. Movie theaters, bars, restaurants, pools, and theme parks are all experiencing some form of closure or another and given the state of the world it looks like the months we usually spend outside more than ever are going to require us to sit tight at home more than we’re used to.

Advertisement

As such, you might as well make sure your apartment, den, home theater, or man cave is as comfortable a spot as possible. That all starts with a great couch. Whether you’re working from it or lounging on it, a great couch is the key to a comfy living space. If you’re looking to replace, upgrade, or even get one for a new place of residence, check out these stellar selections.

You won’t take an L with this one

Illustration for article titled Cozy Up Your Home Decor With One of These Suave Couches That Wont Break the Bank
Image: Tres Dean
Advertisement

A sectional sofa is a piece that can change a room’s entire layout in addition to providing extra space for kicking back. With its unique L-frame, it can be used to fill out a corner or provide the blocking necessary to split up a room’s layout. This Best Choice sectional sofa comes not only with a sleek faux-leather L-frame but also a spacious ottoman, making for a classic setup that will bring solid design and killer comfort to any room.

G/O Media may get a commission
Borderlands 3 (PS4)

Keep it classy

Illustration for article titled Cozy Up Your Home Decor With One of These Suave Couches That Wont Break the Bank
Image: Tres Dean

A couch can lend just as much to a room’s vibe as it does its comfort. While elements of interior design may take priority in shelving, tables, and chairs, a couch can set a mood just as easily. Take this Stone & Beam Chesterfield sofa, for instance. In addition to providing comfort, it comes with killer retro vibes. This is a couch that would look just as great in your apartment as it would in the offices on an episode of Mad Men. If you’re looking to elevate the look of your living space, this is a great place to start.

Advertisement

Give your home theater an upgrade

Illustration for article titled Cozy Up Your Home Decor With One of These Suave Couches That Wont Break the Bank
Graphic: Tres Dean
Advertisement

Maybe a movie theater isn’t the best place to take interior design pointers for your home from. They’re not exactly the chicest spots (unless we’re talking about the Alamo Drafthouse which, by all means, take design notes from). Still, great theaters make comfort a priority, and couches should be about comfort first and foremost.

If you primarily use your couch as a movie night hub, you might want to invest in this Best Choice convertible futon. On the couch front it’s a lowkey faux-leather design that folds out into a cozy bed setup. Additionally, couch mode features ample armrests make for a cushy couch perfect for living rooms and home theaters alike. The final touch? An armrest that doubles as a cup holder. You might have to hit up 7/11 for an Ultra Big Gulp to recreate the full theater experience, though.

Advertisement

The ultimate fold-out experience

Illustration for article titled Cozy Up Your Home Decor With One of These Suave Couches That Wont Break the Bank
Image: Amazon
Advertisement

Is it a bed? Is it a sofa? Guess what: it’s both. So often a futon’s clunky fold-out mechanism not only comes with a paper-thin mattress that leaves the sleeper feeling every ridge of the metal frame underneath but actually folds up in such uncomfortable fashion that even the sofa itself isn’t all that comfortable to sit on. The solution has arrived. This FDW sectional sofa functions great as a big, spacious section sofa and then folds out to form a massive padded sleeping area. It’s as big as it is cozy. Your houseguests will thank you.

Advertisement

Go big by going small

Illustration for article titled Cozy Up Your Home Decor With One of These Suave Couches That Wont Break the Bank
Graphic: Tres Dean

I believe this is what we call a “statement piece.” Kingway Furniture’s living room loveseat is at once retro and futuristic, a wholly unique design that sets the tone for the room it’s in on its own. Featuring a subtly curved seat that functions just as well as a place to lay down for a nap or a reading session, it’s an eye-catching design available in a variety of colors. If you’re feeling something a bit more subtle you might want to go with the all-black color, but if you aren’t afraid of going for broke, the bold red and black/white colors are hard to beat.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

HyperX's Alloy Origins Core Mechahical Keyboard Has ALL the RGB, Now $20 Off

Sex Is Messy, But There Are Solutions!

Save up to 25% on Western Digital and SanDisk microSD Cards, Hard Drives, Flash Drives, and More, Today Only

Transform Your Kitchen and Save Up to 25% on Dash Toasters, Blenders, Air Fryers, and More