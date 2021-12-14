SeaVees SeaChange Slides | $48 | SeaVees | Promo Code GREEN30

SeaVees pioneered the transformation of sneakers from being viewed as gym shoes to casual footwear in the 1960s. And now, the company is back on its innovation game with SeaChange: its first collection of shoes featuring recycled and eco-friendly components. The SeaChange sneakers are made from recycled cotton uppers to post-consumer recycled plastic laces to recycled rubber outsoles. SeaChange’s incredible line of vegan sneaker-style slides are made from recycled fleece and rubber outsoles. Design to be super cozy both inside and outside of your home, these slides are a great holiday gift for yourself or for a loved one who cares about sustainability.

With every purchase of SeaChange shoes, SeaVees restores 1 foot of kelp forest in partnership with SeaTrees, working to restore the marine ecosystem along the Pacific coastline. So not only are you supporting a great cause, but these slippers are incredibly comfortable (according to reviews) and 30% off today during with the code GREEN30.