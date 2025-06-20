Logo
Cozy Up With Movies and Shows All Fall on a 55" Amazon Fire TV for Just $340

For a limited time, Amazon has the 2024 model of its 55-inch 4-Series Fire TV on sale for a solid 26% off.

ByJoe Tilleli
Weather is cooling down and the sun is going down sooner in the day. We're in that part of Fall where it's time to just cozy up on your couch and watch movies and TV shows all day.

Amazon has the 55" model of the Fire TV down to $340 at the moment. It normally goes for $460, so this 26% discount ends up saving you a whole $120.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series | $120 off | Amazon

This 4K UHD TV has boosted color, brightness, and contrast. Being a smart TV, you can enjoy movies and shows from your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. It’s even Alexa-enabled so you can just use the voice remote to ask Alex to pull up The Office because we know that’s what you’re watching anyway.

Through this Fire TV, you can even control devices in your smart home through new Alexa skills. Dim the lights or view your front door cam simply by talking into your remote.

See for $340 at Amazon


