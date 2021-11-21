Up to 80% Off Bestsellers on Kindle | Amazon



If you’re looking for an influx of new reads for your Kindle library, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon is offering up to 80% off Amazon Charts bestsellers for today only, so jump on it while you can! The sale includes titles like Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (who wrote The Martian), White Fragility by Robin J. DiAngelo, and tons of your favorite romance and mystery novels. Kindle books that are usually $20 or more are less than $5 today, so don’t wait—sale ends at midnight.