Brooklinen Sale | 15% Off | Amazon | Clip Coupon

An internet favorite bedding company, Brooklinen, has a massive brand-wide sale right now— that extends to Amazon too. Clip the coupon for 15% off their Luxe Core Sheets, made of 100% long-staple cotton with an elegant 480 thread count. I also just learned Brooklinen labels fitted sheets “long” and “short,” so changing them is ... less confusing . Perhaps you’re in the market for a full set: this seven-piece King size set would clock in around $302 with the discount. Heck, even weighted blankets are included in this sale, so your winter cuddles are a bit less of a splurge. Just don’t forget to clip the coupon—this cozy sale is not one to miss.