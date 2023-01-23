It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Cozy Up to This Wall-Mounted Electric Fireplace for $40 off

Warm up by the faux fireplace this winter for $260.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dagny 50&quot; Electric Wall-Mounted Fireplace | $260 | Amazon
Dagny 50" Electric Wall-Mounted Fireplace | $260 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

Dagny 50" Electric Wall-Mounted Fireplace | $260 | Amazon

Coming inside from a long morning of shoveling snow, all you want to do is go warm up by a fireplace. It’s too bad your house doesn’t have one. No worries, though. We can adapt and overcome your home’s lack of a chimney. This freestanding fireplace can be wall-mounted anywhere in your home. Choose between four flame colors and set temperatures between 62°F and 82°F. It even works via remote control and can be set with a timer. Right now, the 50" fireplace is down 13% bringing the price to $260.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeHome Goods