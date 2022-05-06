Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2023 Calendar | $12 | Amazon

Every day is a new day to celebrate. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is chock-full of fun characters to meet and talk to from the bumbling bug-collecting Blathers to the capitalistic tyrant Tom Nook. The Animal Crossing calendar will help you track and celebrate all of their birthdays in 2023. It’s on sale now for just $12 to pre-order . Also, the same time-travel shenanigans that work in the game work here as well. No one is gonna come to arrest you for just flipping around between all the pages. Go bananas. The calendar is expected to release August 20, but you really won’t need it for over 5 months from then anyway.

