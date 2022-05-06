Cooper’s Treats Pupsicle Starter Kit | $24 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about all the tasty treats that will help us cool off. Fido should be included in that conversation. Cooper’s T reats Pupsicle Starter Kit has everything you need to make your dog a delicious frozen treat. These homemade popsicles are made with the highest-quality ingredients, including real meat. Each little paw mold will be packed with protein and are easy to make with water. You get two powder mixes, so there is a little variety: Turkey & Cinnamon and Beef & Cheddar. These don’t have to be perfect; puppers young and old will love them no matter what they look like. The eight molds freeze in about two hours and will entertain your fur baby on a hot day. Save 10% today also.

