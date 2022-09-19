Bella Pro Series 12.6-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven | $70 | Best Buy



Air fryers have seriously caught on in the last few years possibly in part to most people being home a lot more and looking for easy ways to feed themselves. And these air fryers get the job done. I’ll make some wings or fries every once in a while and it always hits the spot. This Bella Pro Series is a good option if yo u’re looking to join the rest of us in the air fryer world. You can fit a 10" pizza in there or over 2lbs. of fries. R ight now it’s $100 off at Best Buy.