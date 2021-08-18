Calphalon Classic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set | $185 | Amazon



Finding good cookware can be a feat in and of itself. Sometimes you’re stuck with whatever you can find at the store in a pinch, and sometimes you amass a collection of reliable pots and pans by getting everything piecemeal. Grab your own set of reliable kitchen essentials by snagging the Calphalon Classic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, now $185 at Amazon. You get an 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan, 1.5-qt. sauce pan with cover, 2.5-qt. sauce pan with cover, 3-qt. saute pan with cover, 6-qt. stock pot with cover, and more to get you started. All are stainless steel with long handles and tempered glass lids. You also get a lifetime warranty, just in case something happens while you’re whipping up your own specialty. It’s a great price, so get one of these sets while you can.