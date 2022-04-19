UVBrite Beam Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle (24 Oz) | $48 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Keeping your water bottle clean is important, especially during the summer months when it’s probably getting a workout. UVBrite Beam Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle is here to take that stress away. And for Prime Day, it’s the lowest price it’s ever been. Take an additional $20 off when you clip the coupon.

Using UV-C LED tech not only cleans the inside of the bottle but sanitizes the water. This means it’s rid the bottle of the mildewy smell the inside can gain over-usage. But it’s not just cool beverages; it keeps frosty and clean; it can also handle a hot batch of coffee or tea . Since it’s designed to be double-wall and vacuum-insulated, those cool beverages stay that temp for almost twenty-four hours, and warmer ones will stay that way for twelve. It’s BPA-free, and the filter is easy to replace. Speaking of easy, the water purification is done with the push of one button. The bottle will clean every two hours once activated. That bottle cap is made to deactivate when it’s off so the UV-C light won ’t hurt you. It charges by MicroUSB and can last for an entire month off of a full charge.