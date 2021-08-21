LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike | $150 | StackSocial



Whether you are comfortable going to the gym or not yet, working out at home is just convenient. And working out while you do your job is just smart time management. LifePro’s FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is all that and more. With this StackSocial deal, get it for just $150 .

Advertisement

Don’t be intimidated by this exercise bike; it’s a lot easier than it looks. There are eight adjustable tension settings to help you build muscle and get fit while you file. The FlexCycle is actually incredibly portable and small enough to not just fit under a desk but store without taking up much space. You don’t need to shell out tons of money on a trainer when a little self-discipline and peddling while you work can get you to your fitness goals in no time. Who says your home office can’t double as your home gym? It’s sturdy, stable, and safe with non-slip grips and tethering straps. There are eight display options to make tracking each session simple. It comes in three colors, is about eighteen pounds, and has a lifetime warranty.