Coup (The Dystopian Universe) | $6 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Social deduction games have taken off in the last few years (and yes even before Among Us took the world by storm). They all have their routes in Mafia or Werewolf or whatever you may have grown up calling it, but each bring their own unique spin to the table. Coup is a strong party game for folks who love to call each other out on their bullshit. The game has you taking on not one, but several roles— spending coin and lying your way into killing or overthrowing your opponents. Games go quick and will leave you wanting to reshuffle right away. The game is typically $15 with Amazon having it listed for $7 right now . You can bring it down to $6 when you clip the coupon on the item page.