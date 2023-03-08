It's all consuming.
Contemplate Existence in This 20% Off Sauna Blanket

I assure you, this " rejuvawrap" is relaxing. At least they tell me it is.

Erin O'Brien
This sauna wrap is 20% off and has an ominous aura.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Sometimes, stress can only be remedied by lying down. Or wrapping yourself in a contraption, determined to sweat the stress away. Doesn’t she look relaxed and carefree? Anyway, this delightful (???) Infrared Sauna Blanket is 20% off right now and you too can stare motionless at the ceiling while sweating profusely.

Infrared Sauna Blanket | $320 | 20% Off | Amazon

The blanket’s temperature reaches to about 176° Fahrenheit. The max temperature is best for those who “sweat it out” after the gym or whatever, but even at lower temps, it soothes muscles and boosts recovery. This wrap looks weird but they say it’s like a “warm hug from a friend.” I will give them the benefit of the doubt.

