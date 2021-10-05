Harry Potter Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray] | $65 | Best Buy

Dooooo do- do doooo Do Doooooooo doooooooo...... For whatever reason, I always associate the Harry Potter films with the Fall and Halloween. Like sure, most of the movies show Halloween at some point, but they each mostly take place across and entire school year. Something about the sweaters and colors and all that just scream Autumn . So i f you’re a pothead (that’s the fandom’s nickname for themselves, right?) then you’re going to want to curl up this season and watch all of the Harry Potter films in 4KUHD. Add them to your collection for just $65 from Best Buy.