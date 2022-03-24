Leather Honey Leather Conditioner | $20 | Amazon



Even for someone with enough leather shoes and bags to terrify a vegan, I lack in treating them all with the care and attention they deserve. I’m assuming I’m not alone here. So we can all do with a spoonful of Leather Honey Leather Conditioner, especially since it’s down to $20 at Amazon. At that price, we’re saving 29% on a brand that’s been trusted to treat new and extend the life of old leather since 1968. Whether it’s on car interiors, accessories, clothing (interesting), or something else, this nontoxic and unique formula does the trick. Plus, it’s fun to say Leather Honey.