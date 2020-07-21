Image : Amazon

We are all trying to be more eco-conscious and sustainable in our purchases and lifestyles. An easy way to do this without even leaving your home is through composting. Why compost, you ask? It helps reduce landfill waste and brings back rich nutrients to your yard. When you recycle kitchen scraps it introduces important bacteria and fungus to the soil. It’s good for the environment, your home, and your soul. Now you just need the right compost bin to get started on your flower power path.

5-Star Steel

This actual five-star product with over eight thousand purchasers has attracted overwhelmingly positive marks from reviewers . The sleek design is reminiscent of a famous Sesame Street resident, but unlike his dwelling, this one is airtight. Most commented on this being excellent in controlling odor with the activated-charcoal filter. That filter can be easily cleaned with soap and water.

Happy buyers have said that the filter can go up to 6 months without needing to be changed. It’s made from stainless steel and molded into one piece which probably aids in the smell proofing. Plus, it’s less likely to rust. If you’re going for simple but chic, this is the bin for you. Easy to clean, easy to use.

Cozy Kitchen

If cute is more your aesthetic, might I direct you to this adorable f loral c ompost k eeper? This ceramic bin is ideal for table scraps you’ll painlessly be transferring to your garden compost. This durable peelings container has an odor filter in the lid. As the stainless steel bin, that filter should last about 6 months.

Good Grip

A mini trash can for your reusables. This pint-sized pail is a bestseller and customers seem pretty smitten with it. Reviewers all brought up how easy it is to clean, open, and keeps smells to a minimum without a filter like the others. The fact it looks like a baby kitchen trash can is intentional because it works the same way, it’s designed for bags. The lid is made to reduce smell and keep pests out but it does come off without a struggle for cleaning and emptying.

High Roller

One review actually called this “ the most beautiful composter in the world.” While I’m questioning their aesthetics, I will say this does sound like it does the job. Now, this is a sizeable bin and you can pick from seventeen gallons or thirty-five depending on how much compost you had your heart set on. It’s a solid tank made right in the US and already assembled in one piece. It’s for the outdoors so it’s BPA and won’t rust. It even comes in pink if you’re looking to impress the neighbors. Easy to use as you just toss in your discards, give it a spin, and let the bin work its decomposing magic. This is considered a more high-end bin if you haven’t guessed.

Worm Food

I’m genuinely pleased that this is called a “ Worm Factory.” Now, these are for the serious composters and not the faint of heart. Depending on your level of commitment, you’re looking at a four- or eight- tray system, each of which is designed to easily harvest all that rich compost, with a spigot for trouble-free draining. Even if you are a novice, fear not, this is a complete kit with a manual and absolutely all the fixin gs to fit into your new worm-infested habitat . It worms like a charm.